Temperatures Hit 90s, Set Record Tuesday

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – We set a new record high for the date Tuesday at the Akron Canton Airport.

We hit 92 degrees before the scattered rain and thunderstorms moved through.

That breaks the old record of 91.

Stark, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties were also under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Tuesday afternoon; there was hail associated with the storm.

There were a few scattered power outages, but no major damage to report.

The AccuWeather forecast on 1480 WHBC has a thunderstorm or two around on Wednesday as well.