12-Year-Old Girl Stabbed Over Gift Card Dispute

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 4, 2017) – Police say a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 12-year-old girl last night when she apparently accused him of using a gift card without permission.

The girl, also of Canton, suffered superficial wounds to the leg and arm.

Lt. Roger Crihfield says the attack happened in the boy’s home in the 1400 block of 14th St. NW, when he grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen.

Adults were standing by with the boy when police arrived. They will not be charged.

The boy was taken to the attention center charged with felonious assault. The police report did not indicate what the relationship is between the two kids.