One Dead, 5 Injured in Overnight Canton Violence

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There were two incidents involving gunfire during the night in Canton with six people struck.

2 a.m. Thursday shooting

One man is reportedly dead and another taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in the 1000 block of Second Street NW in Canton on Thursday.

Both victims were men.

No other information on that 2 a.m. incident.

10 p.m. Wednesday shooting

A shooting in Canton Wednesday night injures four people.

None of the injuries is considered life threatening, according to the police department.

19-year-old Tre’Juan Johnson Jr may be the most seriously injured; he remained at hospitalized at last check.

A 22-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were treated and released.

Police were called to 14th Street and Gibbs Avenue NE at about 10 Wednesday night.