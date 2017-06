MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Looking forward to that first fresh ear of northeast Ohio corn?

It may take longer this year.

Corn growth is not noticeable in area fields, though the latest USDA AgWeb report indicates 91% of the crop in Ohio had been planted, with 79% of it emerging.

The Ohio State Extension Stark County Office blames all the rainfall and cooler temperatures, as well as slugs.

Educator Heather Neikirk says we may still have corn “knee high by the Fourth of July”.