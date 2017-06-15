High Bond for Former Plain Man Accused of Killing 5

PARMA, Ohio (WHBC) – Incredibly high bond set for the man accused of killing a total of five people in about a 24-hour period early this week.

Bond for former Plain Township resident George Brinkman Jr was set at $75 million in Parma Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

was arraigned on aggravated murder charges in the Sunday deaths of a woman and her two college-age daughters in North Royalton.

He’s also charged with murdering Gene and Roberta John in their Lake Township home.

Their bodies were discovered on Monday.