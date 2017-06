BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man shot his mother and brother to death Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem Township before turning the gun on himself.

Jacob Stockdale is alive, he’s at Cleveland Metro.

Killed were 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and her 21-year-old son James.

It happened at the family home in the area of 9000 Dolphin Street, just outside of Beach City.

The family performed in a bluegrass band known as the Stockdale Family Band.