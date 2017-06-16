Transit Agencies Partner for ‘Free Fare Fridays’

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Three area transit agencies are joining together, making it easier to get around by bus.
SARTA, Akron Metro and PARTA out of Portage County are offering “Free Fare Fridays”, with a program they’re calling “Summer in the Cities”.
It enables riders to go to any destination along a fixed route, anywhere in the three counties.
So Summit County residents can ride to a Fist Friday event in Canton for free, while Stark County residents can head to the Akron Zoo.
It’s on Fridays in July and August.