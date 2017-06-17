OSP Looking for Hit-Skip Driver From Perry Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-skip driver who sent three people to the hospital Friday morning.

22-year-old Perry Hopson Jr who has a Massillon address was the most seriously hurt.

He remains at Aultman.

Hopson was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed head on into another car.

Troopers are unable to interview him because of his injuries.

That accident on Southway Street near Jackson Avenue SE in Perry Township.

Two young men in the other car suffered less-serious injuries.

