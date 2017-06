CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County Children’s Services is being impacted by the opiate crisis as it impacts families.

They try to place children with relatives rather than take custody.

Where 31% of cases in 2013 were related to parental drug involvement, it’s now 39%.

And 50-percent of currently-active cases involve opiates.

Call 330 451-8789 if you are interested in foster parenting.