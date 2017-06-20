PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WHBC) – This is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

47 people are killed by lightning every year in the U.S.

If you are involved in an outside activity, you’re reminded to keep updated with the latest forecast.

The Pittsburgh National Weather Service office says counting the time between seeing lightning and hearing thunder is not a good way to determine the impending danger of lightning.

They say you can be struck by lightning from a storm that is 25 miles away.

A 9-year-old Coshocton County boy was killed by lightning last year.