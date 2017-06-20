Lightning Safety Awareness Week

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WHBC) – This is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

47 people are killed by lightning every year in the U.S.

If you are involved in an outside activity, you’re reminded to keep updated with the latest forecast.

The Pittsburgh National Weather Service office says counting the time between seeing lightning and hearing thunder is not a good way to determine the impending danger of lightning.

They say you can be struck by lightning from a storm that is 25 miles away.

A 9-year-old Coshocton County boy was killed by lightning last year.

Related Content

Cuyahoga Valley NP Seeks Info on Shooting Victim
Man Dead in Motorcycle Crash Near Minerva
Homeland Security Chief Concerned About RNC Demons...
AAA: Make Safety Preps for Weekend Travel
Area Unions, Others Honor Workers’ Memorial ...
Summer Arrives Early in HOF Region, Much of U.S.