CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – $2 gasoline is back, right smack in the middle of summer driving season.

The AAA average for regular gas in the Canton-Massillon metro area Tuesday morning was $2.06 a gallon.

Compare that to $2.18 a week ago and $2.48 a year ago.

AAA says gasoline supplies are plentiful and demand is down, for reasons not known.

Gas Buddy had a number of Canton area stations selling in the $1.90s; even as low as $1.86.