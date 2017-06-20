COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – They are not being called “persons of interest”.

But the AG’s office and the Pike County sheriff are looking for information on four people in connection with the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family over a year ago.

Billy, Angela, George and Jake Wagner lived nearby at the time of the murders.

They are now believed to be in Alaska.

There’s a family connection with Jake Wagner.

He and victim Hannah Rhoden had a child together.

Investigators are interested in anyone’s dealings with the Wagners, including dealings with vehicles, guns and ammunition.

Contact the AG’s office if you have any information.