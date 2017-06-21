House, Senate Compromise Committee Churning Through Budget Plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – As the Ohio House and Senate work out a compromise 2-year budget which must be done at the end of the month, there are certain things that Senate Finance Committee Chairman Scott Oelslager wants to keep in the plan.

The Senate added $6 million to the House plan’s $170 million for the opiate crisis.

Also, Oelslager from North Canton says they did not short change education, with over 500 school districts staying the same or seeing increases.

The Senate did chop a billion dollars overall, cutting most state departments by 3- to 4-percent.