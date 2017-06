CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Your Stark County Second-Half Real Estate Tax bill is in the mail.

Your taxes are due on Wednesday, July 19.

The bills were mailed over the weekend.

If you haven’t gotten a bill by the end of the week, contact Treasurer Alex Zumbar’s office in the county building downtown.

Here’s more information on the tax collection and how to pay your taxes.

The Mobile Manufactured Home tax bills will be mailed later; payment is due on July 31st.