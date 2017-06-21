Alliance, Aultman Hospitals to ‘Affiliate’

CANTON and ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) – Two of Stark County’s larger hospitals are getting closer together.

Aultman Hospital in Canton and Alliance Community Hospital have signed a letter of intent that has Alliance affiliating with Aultman, effective the first of the year.

Under the agreement, the Alliance hospital will have a separate board of trustees and keep its current name.

The Alliance hospital will also have access to medical specialists at Aultman, and there will be shared resources.

The two have already partnered on a number of healthcare initiatives.