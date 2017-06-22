CPD Charges Akron Man in DiCenzi Shooting Death

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police have pulled a murder warrant for an Akron man, charged in connection with the shooting death of Jalen DiCenzi back on June 11.

They are looking for 22-year-old Chad Fite II.

They say he shot DiCenzi while he was behind the wheel of his car on 14th Street NE.

That incident triggered two other shooting incidents: one of them resulted in another death.

Chad Fite II is described as a male black, age 22 with black hair and brown eyes, 5’11” and 205 pounds.

Call police at 330 489-3144 if you have any information.

Also, you can provide anonymous tips at tip411; just text word CANTON and your message to 847411.