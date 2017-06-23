New East-West Hike/Bike Trail in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A ribbon cutting for Canton’s newest bike trail Friday.

The Pioneer Trail has been completed from Market Avenue N near Route 62 to Monument Road and 12th Street.

The trail will connect to the West Branch Trail in Stadium Park, but the 12th Street construction project has the pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the creek closed for eight more months.

The ribbon cutting is where the bike trail crosses Harvard Avenue, just off 25th Street, at 10 a.m. Friday.

The engineer’s office says “sharrows” are being used where the trail takes to the side streets, west of Cleveland Avenue.

“Sharrows” are on-the-road arrows telling drivers, hikers and cyclists to “share the road”.