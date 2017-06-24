Drenching Rain Soaks Yards, Closes Roads

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There are signs of significant rain from Friday, like ponds of water in people’s yards and gravel washed up on roadways.

But the warnings and advisories are down after Friday’s rainfall.

After the ground got soaked in the morning, parts of northern Stark County got as much as another inch-and-three-quarters of rain, according to National Weather Service radar estimates.

The Akron Canton Airport measured .98 inches of rain on Friday.

That produced street flooding and a few closed roads.