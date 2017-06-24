CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 13-month-old Canton girl suffered terribly at the hands of her abuser before dying last March.

A jury Thursday determined that abuser was Timmy Lee Mayle, the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Little Leah Tucke was hit over two dozen times in the head that day according to medical experts.

They say the beatings stopping all brain activity; the 13-month-old was declared dead a day later.

The crimes happened at the home the three shared on 7th Street NW,

Mayle was sentenced to life in prison; he is eligible for parole after 15 years.

He claimed throughout the trial that the toddler had fallen down the steps.