WOOSTER, Ohio (WHBC) – A Massillon-area man is dead following a head-on crash in eastern Wayne County Friday afternoon.

77-year-old William Nagel was pronounced dead at Wooster Community Hospital.

The state patrol says he and his wife were on Back-Massillon Road when a car driven by a North Lawrence man went left of center while trying to go around a driver making a turn.

That driver and Nagel’s wife are hospitalized with serious injuries.