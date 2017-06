Kris Vincent, Malone College Maintenance Manager and Canton City Engineer Dan Moeglin at the ribbon cutting for the Pioneer Trail at the college.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Much of the newly-opened Pioneer Trail runs through the campus of Malone University.

University President Doctor David King likes what it does for students, opening up the community to them.

Often, they don’t have a car on campus.

Likewise, the trail invites area residents to come on campus.

The new trail from Malone to Stadium Park was dedicated on Friday.