Assembly, Governor to Complete Budget This Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – It was a busy week for the Ohio House and Senate last week.

It’s going to be even busier this week.

The House-Senate Conference Committee had whittled down differences between the House and Senate versions of the 2-year budget bill from 600 to about 60 as of Monday morning.

That, according to Representative Kirk Schuring.

The General Assembly wants to get the budget bill passed Wednesday so the governor can sign it on Friday.

That’s the last day to get the budget in place.