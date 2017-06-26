Canton Man Wanted in East Canton Kidnapping

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton man is wanted in connection with an abduction incident that started in East Canton Wednesday night last week.

34-year-old Dontrell Johnson is charged with kidnapping and child endangering.

Akron police say he forced a 28-year-old woman and his three children ages 4 to 8 from a park in East Canton to an address in west Akron.

He tried to sexually assault the woman and punched one of the children after holding them for a period of time.

Dontrell is 5’06” and 130 pounds.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.