CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Fire destroyed a detached garage in Canton early Tuesday morning.

That fire in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue SW heavily damaged a pickup truck, damaged siding on another garage and a house, and broke windows in two homes.

No one was injured.

There’s no cause yet.

The Canton Fire Department got the call at 12:30 a.m.

Damage to the garage alone is estimated at $5000.