Rover Pipeline to Resolve Carroll Co. Issue Soon

WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) – The parent company of Rover Pipeline has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the Ohio Historical Society after demolishing the Stoneman House near Leesville in Carroll County during pipeline construction.

That’s according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the company.

A company spokesperson says that payment will be made next week.

That’s in addition to the $2.3 million that the company had already paid for taking down the historic building.

Those payments are not related to any fines or mitigation fees for environmental damage done in Bethlehem Township.

The state EPA says cleanup from that April incident is still uinderway.