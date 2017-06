CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Barring a possible profit-taking leap in gasoline prices over the weekend, it looks like we’ll enjoy lower prices at the pump in the Canton-Massillon metro area for the holiday weekend.

The AAA average price for regular in the Wednesday morning survey was $2.02 a gallon.

Compare that to $2.19 a year ago.

Also, it’s lower than the state average of $2.14 a gallon and national average of $2.25 a gallon.