4 Teens Facing Charges in 40 Car Break-Ins

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and North Canton and Hartville police are charging four Canton teenagers, suspected in about 40 car break-ins in Stark County over the last two weeks.

Three of the four were arrested in Macedonia yesterday; the fourth remains at large.

The four were caught inside a woman’s vehicle.

The three remain in jail.

18-year-olds Sean Brandall, Christopher Terrell and Rolin Negley face misdemeanor theft-related charges in Macedonia.

Items like guns, money and electronics were reportedly taken.