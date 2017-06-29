4 Teens Facing Charges in 40 Car Break-Ins

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and North Canton and Hartville police are charging four Canton teenagers, suspected in about 40 car break-ins in Stark County over the last two weeks.
Three of the four were arrested in Macedonia yesterday; the fourth remains at large.
The four were caught inside a woman’s vehicle.
The three remain in jail.
18-year-olds Sean Brandall, Christopher Terrell and Rolin Negley face misdemeanor theft-related charges in Macedonia.
Items like guns, money and electronics were reportedly taken.