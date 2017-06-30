Thunderstorm Packs Lots of Rain, Wind

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – AccuWeather told us we could get a strong thunderstorm during the night, and we got them.

Warnings were issued for most area counties: the National Weather Service says parts of southern Stark County got nearly an inch of rain in about a half-hour period.

They also estimate wind gusts at between 50 and 60 miles an hour during the storms.

Trees were reported down in southern Lake and northern Plain Townships, as well as in North Canton.

5000 Stark County power customers were reported without electricity at the height of the storm; nearly all of that power had been restored.