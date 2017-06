CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – Having hot dogs and potato chips for your Independence Day picnic?

If you buy Sugardale and Shearer’s, you’re supporting manufacturing in Stark County.

And, the food and beverage manufacturing sector is doing quite well in our region.

The Cleveland-based economic group TeamNEO says employment is up 20-percent over the last 10 years; compare that to 5-percent nationally.

And food and beverage represent nearly 10-percent of manufacturing employment here.