Plain PNC Branch Robbed, Suspect Sought

Bank robber from surveillance video at PNC Bank . (From Stark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a bank robber.

The PNC Bank branch at 2800 Whipple Avenue NW in Plain Township was held up just before 6 Friday night.

The robber did not show a gun or indicate he had one.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6 – 5’10, with a slender build.

He was last scene wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, white gloves, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.