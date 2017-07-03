NWS: Not a Tornado in Lake and Plain Townships

LAKE AND PLAIN TWPS., Ohio (WHBC) – It may have sounded like a tornado, but the National Weather Service says damage to over a dozen homes in a pair of developments along Mount Pleasant Street NE near the Lake/Plain Township line Thursday night were caused by 70-to-75-miles-per-hour straight line winds.

The strong gusts took down a lot of large trees; one family’s Florida room was hit by a large tree.

The damage was in a one-mile stretch between Fox Run and Stonebridge Avenue.

A development in Lake Township and another in Plain Township were impacted.