North Canton Man Killed in Plain Crash

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 26-year-old North Canton man is dead in an early morning accident in Plain Township Wednesday that the state patrol says may have involved alcohol and illegal drugs.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says Michael Elsass was killed when the car he was driving went through the red light at Cleveland Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street NW, hitting a minivan and careening into a group of trees.

Elsass was dead at the scene.

A couple from Hartville was in the van.

They were checked out at the scene; they are OK.

A small amount of marijuana was found inside the Elsass vehicle.