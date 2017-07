PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office continues looking for the man they believe is responsible for two recent robberies in Plain Township.

The Dairy Queen on Hills and Dales Road NW was held up on Sunday evening.

The PNC Bank branch on Whipple Avenue was robbed on Friday.

In both cases, a suspect jumped into a 2004 to 2006 red or orange Kia Rio with temporary plates.