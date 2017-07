CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Damage is running well into the 6-figure range after a fire at Atlas Packaging and Industrial Chemical on East Tusc on Thursday.

A glue machine was in flames when Canton firefighters arrived.

Damage to it and some of the company’s products and the plant is estimated at between $300,000 and $500,000.

No one was injured.

The fire department says a spark apparently ignited the glue.