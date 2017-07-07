Donations Needed to Address Blood Shortage

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There’s a serious blood shortage nationwide and in northeast Ohio.

The 19-county American Red Cross Northern Ohio Blood Services Region says the week of July 4th is typically the slowest time of the year for blood donations.

The northeast Ohio Red Cross needs 900 pints of blood a day to service the needs of the region’s hospitals.

Here are some upcoming Stark County area blood drives:

July 10: 12noon to 6 p.m.: St Paul Lutheran Church, Cherry Road NE, Massillon.

July 13: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Alliance Elks Lodge, 606 Glamorgan, Alliance.

July 14: 2 p.m. to 7 p.mn.: Green Community center, 4224 Massillon Road, Green.

July 19: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Knights of Columbus 554 Hall, 988 Cherry Road NW, Massillon.