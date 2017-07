CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s not certain how it will be paid for yet, but an additional two-officer Canton police cruiser will cover the streets of the city each day from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The vehicle will be concentrating in areas where there has been violence or their intelligence tells them there could be violence.

Police Chief Bruce Lawver saying that stopping the violence is a high priority.

In a two week period last month, four people were killed and nine injured by gunfire.