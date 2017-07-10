LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Uniontown police Sgt David White remained stable at an Akron hospital after he was shot while answering a call in Lake Township Sunday night.

When White and another officer answered a domestic violence call at a Lela Avenue NW home, a man opened the door and fired shots.

The officers returned fire; 28-year-old Ryan Probst (long o) was shot dead.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

They say Probst had a history of confrontations with police.

Sgt White has been a law officer for 25 years; he’s been with the Uniontown department since 2002.