COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – That sigh of relief you heard from rural areas in and near Stark County was from farmers.

They are getting help with recent skyrocketing property valuations and tax bills.

As part of the 2-year state budget, the value of farmland will gradually be based on USDA-supplied statistics rather than general-economy interest rate figures.

Some farmers are seeing 300% increases in land values.

The changes in valuation method are being phased in over 6 years.