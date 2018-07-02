12th Street NW Expected to Reopen on August 1

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Good news on the 12th Street project.

The city engineer’s office anticipates reopening 12th Street between Mercy Medical Center and Monument Road in time for many of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities beginning August 1st.

City Engineer Dan Moeglin says all the roads are expected to be available for the “First Play” event

The deck for the bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek is set to be poured Tuesday.

The $10 million project involves replacing two bridges and smoothing out the curves on Serpentine Hill, as well as putting down new pavement.