12th Street Section To Close for 9 Months

May 22nd is the day, says City Engineer Dan Moeglin, that a section of 12th Street from Mercy Hospital to the city Parks will be closed.

Moeglin was a guest on the Gary River Show on Tuesday. He spoke of that major project and others that are coming — all a part of the annual summer construction season in the Canton area.

12th Street Details:

Beginning May 22, 12th Street NW between Monument Road NW and Mercy Medical Center will close for nine months. It’s a $10 million project to replace two concrete bridges by Stadium Park with new steel beam bridges. What this means: Motorists will not be able to use 12th street from downtown to reach Mercy Medical Center. In addition, pedestrians will not be able to cross between Stadium Park and Monument Park for the duration.