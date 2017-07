CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – July is Parks and Recreation Month.

It’s a great time to check out the great outdoors.

And you can do that at any of the 25 Stark Parks and trails, with plenty of programs to introduce the young and the old to the park system.

There’s a free concert Friday evening at Sippo Lake Park, celebrating the park system’s 50th anniversary.

The newest facility, Fry Family Park just outside of East Sparta opens next month.