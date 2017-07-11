Community Responds After Uniontown Officer Shot

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – It’s the first time a Uniontown police officer has been shot in the line of duty, and over 20 years since the department has dealt with a police-involved shooting.
Sgt David White remains hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot by a Lake Township man Sunday night.
Uniontown Police Chief Harold Britt says it’s been tough on his small department, because they’re more like family than coworkers.
He was answering a domestic violence call.
28-year-old Ryan Probst was shot dead by police.
The other officer at the scene with Sgt White is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.