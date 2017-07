CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – All nearby counties including Stark were under storm warnings Tuesday afternoon, but Wayne County took the biggest hit.

Trees were down on the south and west sides of Wooster; also South of Dalton on Route 94 and in Orrville.

That’s according to storm reports provided to the National Weather Service.

1600 AEP customers were in the dark at the height of the storm on Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m., 500 were still out this morning in Wayne County.