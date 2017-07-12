CPD: Man Points Gun at Police, Officers Fire Back

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 18-year-old Canton man faces a number of charges after pointing a gun at police officers in the city early Wednesday morning.

Officers shot him once in the leg.

18-year-old Jashaun Nickol is charged with aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon and more.

He was treated at the hospital before being sent to the county jail.

That shooting incident happened between 12th Street and Richard Place near Worley Avenue NW.

Police had initially stopped a group of suspicious males nearby, when one of them took off.