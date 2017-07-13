15 Minorities Hired for HOF Work, More to Come

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A group of 15 young minority residents of Canton will be trained in 4 to 6 weeks to operate heavy equipment.

Many of them will be working at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village construction project site.

Through an agreement with the city, the Welty Building Company and the regional Black Contractors Group, most expenses for the 15 will be paid.

Applications for another round of hiring are being taken on the 8th floor of City Hall between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Or call Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams at 330 438-4302.