CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have have given their OK to put the 911 tax renewal levy on the November ballot.

The 0.1% levy will bring in $652,000 a year for the 5 years its in effect, according to information provided by the auditor’s office.

The money is only for the 911 system and its associated equipment.

It’ll be a renewal, so there’s no new tax.