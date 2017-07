CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Nine shots were fired by a Canton police officer in the effort to stop a gun-wielding 18-year-old who had pointed a weapon at officers earlier.

One bullet hit him in the leg early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to the body cam video of the officer provided by the police department.

Jashaun Nickol was taken to Stark County Jail on charges after he was treated at the hospital.

The officer is on unpaid leave pending the investigation.