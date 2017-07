JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHBC) – Over 800 members of Faith Family Church in Jackson Township are joining with the United Way of Greater Stark County for the annual “Serve Day” event Saturday.

The volunteers are doing work projects for area schools and non-profits all morning long.

They start at 7:15 a.m. outside the church with a short prayer service.

Hundreds of churches across the country are involved in Serve Day.