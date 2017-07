BRANFORD, Connecticut (WHBC) – A Canton man faces charges in Connecticut after police there found $2 million worth of opioids in his car.

Carlos Hernandez-Salazar is jailed on $500,000 bond in Branford Connecticut.

He was pulled over for a traffic violation with a woman and his two children in the car.

Police say Hernandez-Salazar allowed police to search the vehicle.

The kids are with Children’s Services there.