Huntington’s Backpack Index Tracks Back to School Expenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – School starts in about a month for some students.

Did you ever wonder how much you’re shelling out each year for fees and expenses related to your kid’s education?

Huntington Bank in their annual Backpack Index says it ranges from $662 for an elementary student to nearly $1500 for high schoolers.

The index covers 40 different items from notebooks to college entrance exam fees.

Here are the 2017-2018 results:

$662 for elementary school children, up 1% compared to 2016.

$1001 for middle school kids, a 4.6% increase from last year.

And $1489 for high school students, a less than 1% decrease.